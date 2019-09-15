Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 198,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $288.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

