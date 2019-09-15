Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $34,000 Position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 27,032.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $108,134.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 226,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

