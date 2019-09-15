Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter worth $1,791,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter worth $265,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter worth $7,025,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6,164.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.38 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

