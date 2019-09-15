Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 74,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 18,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 562,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

