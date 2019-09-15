Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 208 Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,865. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $184.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

