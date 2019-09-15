Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONDK. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 1,079.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 48.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

ONDK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 542,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. On Deck Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ONDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK).

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.