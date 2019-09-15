Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 553 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $39.51. 364,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.33. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBOC. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $542,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.