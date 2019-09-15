Quant Hits Market Cap of $81.91 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Quant token can currently be bought for $6.78 or 0.00065700 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $81.91 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00330882 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007017 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.