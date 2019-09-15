Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,394,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 4,979,400 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $53,072.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,798.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,074 shares of company stock valued at $189,186 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 318,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $581.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

