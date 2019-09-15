Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 921,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.