Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,123 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,558,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,464,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,040,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,667,000 after buying an additional 944,786 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.16. 11,190,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,290,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

