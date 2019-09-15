Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,628 Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after buying an additional 576,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after buying an additional 410,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 819.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 380,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,842,000 after buying an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.93. 1,419,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,154. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.42 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.