Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Msci by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 502,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Msci by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Msci by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Msci by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 286,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,497,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.64. The company had a trading volume of 542,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,708. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.25.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

