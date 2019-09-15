QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.05

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.05 and traded as low as $36.50. QNB shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 978 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.54.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

