QASH Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, QASH has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, LATOKEN and Liquid. QASH has a total market cap of $29.94 million and $545,751.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.01157267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00087823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

