QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

QAD has a payout ratio of -1,450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect QAD to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 966.7%.

QADA stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. QAD has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.93 million, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $28,904.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,467,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,047,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $222,922.41. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,472,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,126,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,895 shares of company stock worth $1,779,228. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

