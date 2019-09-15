Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,540 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,876,000 after acquiring an additional 98,538 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Davita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. TheStreet raised Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

NYSE DVA traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $61.86. 3,583,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. Davita’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

