Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,694 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 208,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

