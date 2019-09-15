Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 2,612,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.50. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $181,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,875,761 shares of company stock worth $258,072,956 over the last 90 days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

