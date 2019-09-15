Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.49. 208,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.05 and a 12 month high of $345.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $362,724.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 over the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

