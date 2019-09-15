Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp cut shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

WRK traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $39.09. 2,871,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,844. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

