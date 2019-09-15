Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,149 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Tripadvisor worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 136.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 935,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,740. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

