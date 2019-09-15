Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 112,220 Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of R1 RCM worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 328,784 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 425,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. R1 RCM Inc has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

