Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

