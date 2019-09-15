Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 39.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 851,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.