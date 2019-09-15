Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of HB Fuller worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller during the first quarter worth $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in HB Fuller during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in HB Fuller during the first quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HB Fuller stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,769. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

