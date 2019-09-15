Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 59.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,867 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $699,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $338,279.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,272.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,580 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCL. Scotiabank downgraded Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.