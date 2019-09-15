Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of II-VI worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in II-VI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in II-VI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 606,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

