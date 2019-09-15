Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of OSI Systems worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 115.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.73. 118,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,634. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,575,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 165,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,991.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,332 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,838 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

