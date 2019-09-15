Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 575,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $63.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,099 shares in the company, valued at $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

