Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55,015 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Kemper’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

