Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,005. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.