Proton Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.46

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $25.69. Proton Power Systems shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 12,584 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.20.

About Proton Power Systems (LON:PPS)

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

