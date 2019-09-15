ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $25,782,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $555,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. 576,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $81.39 and a 12 month high of $133.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

