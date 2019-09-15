Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.38. Prophecy Development shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 371,588 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $43.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Director John Lee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,919,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,758,373.27. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 194,198 shares of company stock worth $35,272 and sold 161,714 shares worth $38,541.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

