Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.88. The stock had a trading volume of 373,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.