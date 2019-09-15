Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 115.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 707,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,437. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

