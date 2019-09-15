Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,445,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Total by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.85. 1,300,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

