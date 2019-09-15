Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 522,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

