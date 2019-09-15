Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 988,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $53.70. 35,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,385. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $56.00 target price on Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

