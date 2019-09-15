Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,653,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 4,931,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 529,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 871,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

