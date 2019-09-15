Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 772,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 113,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

