Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,123,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 5,420,200 shares. Currently, 53.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 415.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 29.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

PTE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polarityte will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.