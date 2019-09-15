PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after acquiring an additional 357,041 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,701,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,399,000 after acquiring an additional 208,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,275,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,119,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at $68,633,042.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $145.30.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

