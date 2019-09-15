Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

