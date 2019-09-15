Platinum (PLAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.01165007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

