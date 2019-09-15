Plancorp LLC Sells 241 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,171,000 after acquiring an additional 549,575 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. 3,258,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,659. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

