Plancorp LLC Sells 17,555 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,778,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 21,584,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,086,764. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

