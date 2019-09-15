Plancorp LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,597,000 after purchasing an additional 518,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,560,000 after purchasing an additional 365,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

