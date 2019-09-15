Plancorp LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 79.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after buying an additional 223,068 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in AbbVie by 25.8% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,922,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe purchased 7,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.